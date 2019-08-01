Details emerging on the circumstances preceding V.G. Siddhartha’s death hint that the late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder was having trouble explaining to lenders the end use of the funds raised by him in his personal capacity.

According to two people directly aware of the discussions between Siddhartha and lenders, which include private banks and foreign credit funds, a section of lenders had questioned his ability to repay on time while casting doubts on the final value of his assets, including the plantations business spanning over 12,000 acres.

Mint had reported on 30 July Siddhartha was in talks to urgently refinance a large portion of his outstanding debt taken in his personal capacity. The debt in question is around ₹2,000 crore and is over and above the consolidated borrowings of the Café Coffee Day (CCD) group, which stood at ₹6,547.38 crore as of March, according to the people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a letter to the board and employees of CCD, purportedly written before his death, Siddhartha had pegged the value of the plantations business at over ₹3,000 crore which included the value of the land as well as timber assets (Silver Oak Trees) at over ₹1,000 crore. “We had reservations about the valuations and felt that actually the value would be less than that and this did not provide enough cover for fresh loans," said a third person who heads India operations of a global structured credit fund.

“In our conversations with him we were told that a large portion of his personal borrowings had gone towards acquiring land for the plantations business" the third person added.

On Wednesday, the board of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the listed holding company of the group, announced that its board has initiated a probe into past transactions made by the company and Siddhartha.

“The board took cognizance of statements in the purported letter from V.G. Siddhartha relating to financial transactions outside the knowledge of the senior management, auditors and the board. While the authenticity of the letter is unverified and it is unclear whether these statements pertain to the company or the personal holdings of V.G. Siddhartha, the board took serious note of the same and resolved to thoroughly investigate this matter," the company said in the filing.

Absolving his family and team of his financial dealings Siddhartha had written in the purported suicide note, “ I sincerely request each of you to be strong and to continue running these businesses with a new management. I am solely responsible for all mistakes. Every financial transaction is my responsibility. My team, auditors and senior management are totally unaware of all my transactions. The law should hold me and only me accountable, as I have withheld this information from everybody, including my family."