Lenders say this is the right time to create a bad bank

According to Daruwala, it is a good time to look at a bad bank concept; however, certain things need to be kept in mind. She said it is very important to have experienced professionals managing the initiative. “It also frees up existing banks from focusing on stressed assets to focusing on incremental credit. The other benefit of a bad bank is that it aggregates the debt in one place. Today, if the customer wants some resolution and there are 10 banks to agree on a common approach, the health of the borrower deteriorates (because of the delay). It makes a lot of sense in my personal view," she said.