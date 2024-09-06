Companies
IPO-bound Lenskart's CFO quits; likely to join Coke India as finance chief
SummaryWith this, Lenskart, which is one of the most anticipated IPOs in the startups ecosystem, is now tasked with the responsibility of finding a new chief financial officer as it prepares to go public in 18-24 months.
Bengaluru/Delhi: IPO-bound Lenskart’s chief financial officer Mukti Hariharan has resigned and is likely to join Coca-Cola’s Indian arm in a similar role shortly, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
