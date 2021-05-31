Let private sector make and procure Covid vaccines: SpiceJet scion urges govt

“It was criminal what was going on around the country," Singh said, adding she was getting at least 30 calls a day from people asking for beds, oxygen concentrators and tests because it was taking four days to even get a slot for testing followed by another week for results to come in and people with symptoms weren’t able to get treated without a positive report. “The general perception in the country was we’re done, Covid is gone and that was an incorrect perception to have. To a certain extent it was avoidable and to a large extent we were just not equipped for it."