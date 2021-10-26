New Delhi: Denim-apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co. on Tuesday named Sanjeev Mohanty as senior vice president and managing director for US and Canada. Mohanty is currently senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co—based out of India.

US and Canada are the retailer’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels, the retailer said in a statement announcing organizational changes.

Mohanty was managing director South Asia at the retailer—a role he took over after leaving online fashion retailer Jabong.

Over the years, Mohanty, a graduate of NIFT New Delhi, has worked across Benetton Group and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, among other companies.

“During his tenure with the company, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are located, to deliver industry-leading results," said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company did not immediately announce a successor to Mohanty.

“I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented U.S. and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company," said Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co.

The iconic denim apparel retailer has a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen and Beyond Yoga brands.

Its products are sold in over 110 countries worldwide. Levi Strauss & Co. had reported net revenues of $4.5 billion in 2020.

