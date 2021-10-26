Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Levi's elevates Sanjeev Mohanty as managing director for US and Canada

Levi's elevates Sanjeev Mohanty as managing director for US and Canada

Premium
Levi's has a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

  • Levi's said US and Canada are the retailer’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Denim-apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co. on Tuesday named Sanjeev Mohanty as senior vice president and managing director for US and Canada. Mohanty is currently senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co—based out of India.

New Delhi: Denim-apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co. on Tuesday named Sanjeev Mohanty as senior vice president and managing director for US and Canada. Mohanty is currently senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co—based out of India.

US and Canada are the retailer’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels, the retailer said in a statement announcing organizational changes.

US and Canada are the retailer’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels, the retailer said in a statement announcing organizational changes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mohanty was managing director South Asia at the retailer—a role he took over after leaving online fashion retailer Jabong.

Over the years, Mohanty, a graduate of NIFT New Delhi, has worked across Benetton Group and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, among other companies.

“During his tenure with the company, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are located, to deliver industry-leading results," said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company did not immediately announce a successor to Mohanty.

“I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented U.S. and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company," said Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co.

The iconic denim apparel retailer has a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen and Beyond Yoga brands.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The global oil cartel and a brewing buyer's collective

Premium

At Zee and Sony, a race against time to complete their ...

Premium

Is it time to take a relook at gold funds?

Premium

Will Swasth Bharat Yojana help revive our creaky health ...

Its products are sold in over 110 countries worldwide. Levi Strauss & Co. had reported net revenues of $4.5 billion in 2020.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!