‘Levi’s is heading towards one of the strongest Diwalis in yrs’

I think we are back to the pre-covid levels, earlier than the market. If you look at apparel, the denim category is growing faster than overall apparel growth. The kind of action we have taken in the last 18 months are really helping, especially, the kind of stores we have opened in the last 12 months. We had a reset sort of a strategy wherein we invested ahead of the market while everybody was really worried about what’s going to happen post covid. In the top 100 stores we are going to increase the size or relocate. These stores are coming up in Hyderabad, Mumbai and many other locations. We are opening up larger stores and, as a market leader, we are finding that post pandemic we have emerged much stronger. This, along with the fact that we have invested in marketing with Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador set us up for faster recovery than the market and category.