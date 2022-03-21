‘Leyland will remain majority shareholder in EV arm Switch’

Palmer: We are looking to get into deep operation here with two product lines. One level of specialty for us will be urban buses and the other is vans, or light commercial vehicles: both form the ‘last one mile’. We’re concentrating on the wholesale, which is to sell to fleets, and making sure that rather than them adapting to our product, our product adapts to their operation. Europe is predicted to be the largest EV market in the world. But it is a very complicated place, and not least made complicated by Brexit. So if you’re going to sell into European fleets, you have to make in Europe, you have to appear to be European. And therefore, whilst we can, logically and efficiently use the UK for manufacturing right-hand drive buses and vans, we needed a location in Europe for left-hand drive, which will serve both as the main manufacturing plant in Europe, but also the source of kits to knock-down assembly in other places in Europe. We will discharge this building in three phases. Phase one is the 12-metre left-hand drive bus, the second phase is battery assembly and the third phase which will roll out in 2024 is the van. We’ll spend more than €100 million on this operation over the next decade.