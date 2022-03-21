‘Leyland will remain majority shareholder in EV arm Switch’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Our initial requirement is $200-300 mn. We’ve been in talks with some investors who are looking at a long-term investment into Switch, says Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland
NEW DELHI :
Switch Mobility Ltd, the electric vehicle (EV) unit of Ashok Leyland Ltd, plans to raise $200-300 million in the coming months at a valuation “significantly above" the $1.6 billion at which it raised a small investment from Dana Corp. in July 2021.
Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said in an interview that the fundraising will still leave the largest part of Switch with Leyland, and in the long-run too, Leyland will not dilute its stake below 51% to remain a majority shareholder.
Also, speaking on the sidelines of the start of construction of a new EV plant in Spain, Andy Palmer, vice chairman and chief executive, Switch, said the company will spend more than €100 million on the new facility over the next decade. Edited excerpts:
How does a manufacturing base in Europe fit into Switch’s growth plans?
Hinduja: In the summer of 2020, we felt the need to create a larger company that can provide vehicles both for India and the more developed markets like the UK and Europe. As a result, the team at Switch (earlier known as Optare) has been ramped up and there were a lot of synergies from sourcing to product development. Our studies highlighted that growth was going to come in buses and light vehicles and vans substantially. But, our UK facility, and buses produced there were always tailored for the right-hand drive market. We needed an entry into the European market and zeroed in on Valladolid in Spain because of its automotive legacy. With this facility, we will enter the European market for the first time.
Palmer: We are looking to get into deep operation here with two product lines. One level of specialty for us will be urban buses and the other is vans, or light commercial vehicles: both form the ‘last one mile’. We’re concentrating on the wholesale, which is to sell to fleets, and making sure that rather than them adapting to our product, our product adapts to their operation. Europe is predicted to be the largest EV market in the world. But it is a very complicated place, and not least made complicated by Brexit. So if you’re going to sell into European fleets, you have to make in Europe, you have to appear to be European. And therefore, whilst we can, logically and efficiently use the UK for manufacturing right-hand drive buses and vans, we needed a location in Europe for left-hand drive, which will serve both as the main manufacturing plant in Europe, but also the source of kits to knock-down assembly in other places in Europe. We will discharge this building in three phases. Phase one is the 12-metre left-hand drive bus, the second phase is battery assembly and the third phase which will roll out in 2024 is the van. We’ll spend more than €100 million on this operation over the next decade.
How soon will you be able to get an external investor for Switch? How much would you be looking to raise and at what valuation?
Hinduja: Last July, we had Dana Corp. invest in Switch at a valuation of $1.6 billion. It was a very small strategic investment. Since July, we’ve progressed a lot in our development plans, in our product plans, and in the tenders that we have won. So we do feel that there has been significant value appreciation. Our initial requirement of funds is to the order of $200-300 million. We’ve been in discussion with some investors who are looking at a long-term investment plan into Switch. We have been in the fortunate position of not being completely dependent on external funding so that our plans don’t come to a halt. We’re possibly a few months away from closure. If things move in the right direction, it might even be sooner, but we are progressing very well.
How much stake in Switch will you want to retain and how much are you willing to give up to investors?
Hinduja: Our immediate requirement as per the plan is only to raise somewhere to the order of $200-300 million, and if the valuation is higher than what Dana has done, we will still retain a very significant shareholding in the company from an Ashok Leyland perspective. And in the long run as well, I do not see Ashok Leyland ever diluting below 51%. I think that as a main majority shareholder would be a minimum criteria for the company.
What are your plans for India, specifically with Switch?
Hinduja: Every state government is increasingly ordering electric buses and the tenders are of sizeable volumes going from 300 to 1,000 vehicles. We are now participating very aggressively in these tenders. And while that’s on the public side, we also see a lot of traction for many large corporates who want electric buses to be part of their fleet as part of their carbon commitments. In fact, in many respects, I’m very pleasantly surprised on how fast the Indian market is moving. And we are also pushing through the light vehicles, we have our initial batch running in prototypes with a few customers. So we’re seeing the e-commerce and logistics companies pushing last mile delivery towards electrification. From our perspective, I think our India plans are quite robust. We are working on a new range of electric buses as well, in the nine-metre and 12-metre segments. We’re also working on the electrification of some of our light products, which is the Dost and the Bara Dost. In many respects, we’ve got twin tracks, Europe, and India, all moving aggressively into this.
