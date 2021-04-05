LG Electronics to close its smartphone business

The company said in January that it would review the direction of its smartphone business, having earlier that month promised it would sell a rollable phone this year.
LG has been expanding its vehicle components business and partnered with Magna International Inc. for a joint venture to make key parts for EVs.
"Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas," it said in a statement.
The company further added that core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.