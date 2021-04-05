LG Electronics to close its smartphone business

LG Electronics Inc is shutting down its loss-making mobile communications unit in a move to streamline operations and focus on future projects such as electric vehicle components.

The company said in January that it would review the direction of its smartphone business, having earlier that month promised it would sell a rollable phone this year.

LG has been expanding its vehicle components business and partnered with Magna International Inc. for a joint venture to make key parts for EVs.

"Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas," it said in a statement.

The company further added that core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.