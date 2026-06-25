LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal resigns months after his term was extended to March 2027

India's state-owned insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on 24 June, informed the stock exchanges of a change in its senior management, with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sunil Agrawal resigning after more than four years with LIC. Notably, the resignation comes just months after LIC extended Agrawal's tenure as CFO.

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In a regulatory filing, LIC said that Agrawal's resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 14 July, when he will cease to be the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Corporation. The reason cited for the resignation was “better prospects.”

Agrawal joined LIC in March 2022 during a crucial phase when the insurer was gearing up for its stock market debut. Before joining LIC, he spent more than 12 years at Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and also held leadership roles at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

In his resignation letter, Agrawal wrote, “I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer at Life Insurance Corporation of India as I pursue better prospects. I kindly request to be relieved from my responsibilities effective 14th July 2026.

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I am grateful for the opportunities, guidance and encouragement I have received during my tenure. I extend my best wishes for the Corporation's continued achievements in future. I shall be glad to provide any assistance as may be required.”

LIC acknowledged his contribution to the organisation and said, “The Corporation places on record its sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.”

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Resignation after tenure extension On 2 March, LIC informed the exchanges that Agrawal's term had been extended for another year. The filing said, “It is to inform that the term of Shri Sunil Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) has been extended for a further period of one year, i.e., till March 01, 2027.”

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However, Agrawal has now decided to step down well before the extended term ends.

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LIC's financial performance The insurer reported a 19.25% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹57,419 crore in FY26 from ₹48,151 crore in FY25.

Total premium income also increased by 9.80% to ₹5,35,984 crore in FY26 from ₹4,88,148 crore in the previous financial year.

On 25 June, LIC shares opened at ₹423, lower than the previous closing price of ₹436.60.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.