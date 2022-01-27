LIC IPO by March but unlikely to meet FY22 divestment target, BPCL in FY23: DIPAM secretary

It has been very difficult, one due to Covid which caused huge difficulties in running any process. Second, it was Air India, a very complex organisation having assets all over. Third, we had all kinds of obstacles - bidders issue, enterprise value, bidding construct had to change, then the due diligence process, then you had courts. For eg, intervention by Delhi HC, Madras HC and unfair dragging of Air India by Devas shareholders in Quebec and US courts, which led to Quebec court ordering garnishing of the revenue. Issues of lenders approvals, third party approvals and premature closure of the non-convertible debentures, release of guarantees, besides getting antitrust approvals from different authorities. There were enormous challenges, but at the end of the day, we are now feeling relieved.

