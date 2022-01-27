LIC IPO by March but unlikely to meet FY22 divestment target, BPCL in FY23: DIPAM secretary

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the target of Rs1.75 lakh crore would not be met this financial year as BPCL divestment will be pushed to FY23
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Air India strategic disinvestment has been a learning curve with a series of legal issues and challenges had to be overcome to see through the first privatisation in nearly 21 years, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) told Mint in an exclusive interview , on the day the airline was handed over to Tata Sons. Pandey said that the target of ₹1.75 lakh crore would not be met this financial year as BPCL divestment will be pushed to FY23, but he affirmed that LIC IPO will hit the markets in March with the embedded value close to being finalised. Edited excerpts:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Air India strategic disinvestment has been a learning curve with a series of legal issues and challenges had to be overcome to see through the first privatisation in nearly 21 years, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) told Mint in an exclusive interview , on the day the airline was handed over to Tata Sons. Pandey said that the target of ₹1.75 lakh crore would not be met this financial year as BPCL divestment will be pushed to FY23, but he affirmed that LIC IPO will hit the markets in March with the embedded value close to being finalised. Edited excerpts:
How difficult was it to overcome the challenges in strategic divestment of Air India, given the legacy issues and Covid pandemic?
It has been very difficult, one due to Covid which caused huge difficulties in running any process. Second, it was Air India, a very complex organisation having assets all over. Third, we had all kinds of obstacles - bidders issue, enterprise value, bidding construct had to change, then the due diligence process, then you had courts. For eg, intervention by Delhi HC, Madras HC and unfair dragging of Air India by Devas shareholders in Quebec and US courts, which led to Quebec court ordering garnishing of the revenue. Issues of lenders approvals, third party approvals and premature closure of the non-convertible debentures, release of guarantees, besides getting antitrust approvals from different authorities. There were enormous challenges, but at the end of the day, we are now feeling relieved.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What's the plan to monetise the non-core assets?
The plan has to be drawn up frankly because monetization itself is a very big exercise. Thanks to the MTNL assets being done through MSTC and DIPAM, the process is now streamlined, but there will be challenge as AIAHL (Air India Assets Holding Limited, the special purpose vehicle set up by government to hold half of the airline’s loans, four of its units and non-core assets) has to get due diligence done, and so on.
Is LIC IPO on track for March?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
LIC is a major event we’re working on. The embedded value has been worked out till March and now they are on course to work out September because the fund bifurcation between par and non-par has taken place, after the LIC Act amendment, which was crucial since earlier LIC had only one fund. September accounts have been prepared and approved, all of this information has been fed to the valuer and they’re close to finalizing it.
Which divestments are likely to be closed soon? Is IDBI expression of interest on the cards for FY22?
Very soon you will hear about Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) and thereafter it will be a rolling plan towards wherever things mature, we will go ahead with that. IDBI EoI can surely be done by March, but transaction will take place in FY23.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Is target of ₹1.75 lakh crore close to achievable for FY22?
I don't think that we will be able to reach ₹1.75 lakh crore target, that that looks unlikely. It would have required BPCL transaction to close, but I don't think BPCL can close by March so therefore we have to go with a lesser number. Let’s see how much we get from LIC which is a large transaction and what others we can conclude.
What are the issues being faced with BPCL divestment?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It’s a question of it being a very large transaction, which sometimes poses problem especially in petroleum sector, which underwent a lot of upheaval in the one and a half to two years. In competitive bidding, bidders have to be comfortable to bit, but we have not reached that stage yet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!