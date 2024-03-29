Life after FTX: Bankman-Fried’s employees struggle to move on

That day, as FTX was reeling from a flood of customer withdrawals, other FTX executives pulled Sun into a meeting about raising emergency funding, during which he learned that billions of dollars were missing. He later took a walk with Bankman-Fried around his elite Bahamas apartment complex. As they walked, the FTX chief asked if there were potential legal justifications for Alameda’s use of customer funds. Sun offered a few theoretical justifications, but stressed that they weren’t supported by the facts. He resigned the next day.