Companies
Life insurance is an interest area for us, says Star Health chairman Anand Roy
Anirudh Laskar 18 min read 16 Apr 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Summary
- Star Health is preparing to enter the life insurance space once the composite license framework is in place, says chairman Anand Roy. With a focus on retail health, it is also recalibrating products and pricing to manage rising claims and sustain profitability.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: India's largest private health insurer Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd plans to venture into life insurance business by potentially acquiring a life insurance company once the government allows composite licence for insurers in India, says Anand Roy, chairman, Star Health.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less