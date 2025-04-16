Life insurance is an interest area for us, says Star Health chairman Anand Roy

While growing the new business, what is the ideal range of claims settlement ratio that you would be looking at in the coming years?

So, our aspiration is that consumer grievances should be reduced. We track it every month, and we see that it is on the downward trend because of the efforts we have been taking over the last few years. Claim settlement ratio is basically how much of the claim does the insurance company pay out. For us, it is around 87-88% right now, and I think that is one of the best in the industry. Why is the balance12% not paid? It is because some of our retail policies have limits such as room rent capping, capping for maternity, cataract, and so on.