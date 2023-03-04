LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman stepping down from OpenAI board1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM IST
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is stepping down from the board of ChatGPT maker OpenAI as his venture capital firm increasingly invests in other artificial intelligence companies, including those building on top of OpenAI’s products.
