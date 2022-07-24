Liquor collection is a trend now: Beam Suntory’s Gupta

Unlike in CPG (consumer packaged goods) where your channel would be an estimated 15 million if you add up all the supermarkets, kirana stores, and everything that’s not e-commerce, the universe size for liquor is about 40,000 to 50,000 off trade, and about a similar number of on trade. Off trade is defined as the club space where you drink on the premise basically. So, it’s just about 100,000 outlets, a small percentage of what the larger universe will be, and then each account becomes a key account. Our distribution is quite strong. We are available everywhere, depending on what our distribution strategy is. We do not want some of the luxury brands to be everywhere but brands like Teacher’s; I don’t think there’s any on-premise or off-premise shop in the country that does not have it. At the same time, there is a Yamazaki 12, which is only in the top star properties in the country.