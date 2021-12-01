‘Local mfg cos need to shift to designing in India’

What we have done in the last 3-4 years is a phenomenal amount of work on getting manufacturing to India. But what’s really happened is that the width in manufacturing has happened in electronics, but the depth is still not good enough, which is what is required. Depth happens if you start designing in India. When you start designing here, then you can use components that are available in India. Some will be imported, but some are available. If we start making products in India then we will be defining the components that we will use for it.