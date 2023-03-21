‘Localizing data in every market would be really challenging’

In India, as in many other countries, the government is in process of defining its relationship with technology. One of its key elements is data— where data stays, security, privacy and so on. India has multiple policy initiatives in this regard, but they are yet to address this issue. Our whole business relies on connecting people globally in a distributed way, which relies on data centers in India and in other places. The product works best when the data can flow freely and efficiently. This is why we have a general bias against data localization initiatives. But, we understand that governments around the world have reasons to propose and consider them, and that is why we engage with them regularly. The revised Bill has addressed this concern already, acknowledging the need to set-up trusted geographies. We already have two data centers in India — in Mumbai and Hyderabad — that we lease from providers. Given the government’s current approach of making a basic framework with trusted jurisdictions, the industry’s concerns have been taken into account for now.Is it feasible for a global platform to localize data in every market?

