Looking for a job at Google? These are the skills you need to have according to Sundar Pichai

  Google's hiring process is notoriously rigorous, but the rewards can be immense.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published13 Oct 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, recently shed light on what Google looks for in new hires, especially in engineering roles. Speaking on The David Rubenstein Show, Peer to Peer Conversations, Pichai stressed the need for candidates to be both technically skilled and adaptable. He said the company is always in search of “superstar software engineers” who can thrive in fast-changing environments.

Google’s work culture also plays a key role in fostering creativity and innovation. Pichai pointed to the company’s tradition of offering free meals, saying it helps build community and spark new ideas. He shared personal experiences from his early days at Google, recalling how unexpected conversations in the café often led to exciting projects. “The value of these initiatives,” Pichai explained, “far outweighs the costs.”

Despite challenges in the tech job market, Google remains a top destination for talent. With over 179,000 employees as of June 2024, Pichai revealed that nearly 90% of people offered a position accept the job. He acknowledged the difficulty of landing a role at Google, especially with hiring slowdowns across the industry, describing it as a "prestigious achievement."

Recruiter's take

Former Google recruiter Nolan Church also offered insights into the hiring process. Speaking with Business Insider, Church advised candidates to be well-prepared for interviews, highlighting the importance of understanding Google’s values and mission. He recommended that applicants bring specific examples of their achievements to showcase their motivation and fit for the company’s culture.

“Employers expect you to negotiate as long as you’re realistic about it. Asking for 40% to 100% more than the original offer is a red flag to a recruiting team. We extended an offer to an entry-level candidate who then asked for double the salary. We rescinded the offer because it was a ridiculous number that wasn’t backed by any data. It was clear that the candidate didn’t do any research,” Church said, as quoted by CNBC.

