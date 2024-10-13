Looking for a job at Google? These are the skills you need to have according to Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, recently shed light on what Google looks for in new hires, especially in engineering roles. Speaking on The David Rubenstein Show, Peer to Peer Conversations, Pichai stressed the need for candidates to be both technically skilled and adaptable. He said the company is always in search of “superstar software engineers” who can thrive in fast-changing environments.

Also Read | Google Photos to add AI detection for enhanced and generated images: Report

Google’s work culture also plays a key role in fostering creativity and innovation. Pichai pointed to the company’s tradition of offering free meals, saying it helps build community and spark new ideas. He shared personal experiences from his early days at Google, recalling how unexpected conversations in the café often led to exciting projects. “The value of these initiatives,” Pichai explained, “far outweighs the costs.”

Despite challenges in the tech job market, Google remains a top destination for talent. With over 179,000 employees as of June 2024, Pichai revealed that nearly 90% of people offered a position accept the job. He acknowledged the difficulty of landing a role at Google, especially with hiring slowdowns across the industry, describing it as a "prestigious achievement."

Recruiter's take Former Google recruiter Nolan Church also offered insights into the hiring process. Speaking with Business Insider, Church advised candidates to be well-prepared for interviews, highlighting the importance of understanding Google’s values and mission. He recommended that applicants bring specific examples of their achievements to showcase their motivation and fit for the company’s culture.