Kunal Kamra, amid verbal exchanges with Ola's CEO, hints at joining the company. He laid out a ‘service crisis’ plan for the company

Following his verbal spats with Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, comedian Kunal Kamra may have officially become its employee, as he “looked forward to joining" the company following a “job offer". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamra recently posted on X, that he feels like an "Ola employee" after being tagged in thousands of customer complaints. He went out to lay a service crisis plan for the company.

In his tweet the comedian said, “I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA…After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kunal Kamra's fresh dig at the Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal comes just a day after he had requested Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene on issues Indian customers face due to Ola's electric scooter. The spat between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra began when Kamra criticized Ola's service quality, highlighting issues with electric scooters. Kamra posted images and comments on social media, pointing out the poor condition of scooters at Ola service centres and the lack of qualified technicians.

‘Committing to below action points’ Kunal Kamra's latest strategy for the company mentions the following "action points" that Ola could “commit to", for ensuring a smooth customer experience:

7-Day Repair Commitment: Kamra encouraged Ola to ensure that all scooter repairs are completed within seven business days from the time a customer requests service at an authorized centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compensation for Delays: To address any delays beyond the 7-day timeframe, Kamra proposed that Ola offer either a temporary replacement scooter or a daily reimbursement of Rs. 500 for transportation until the repair is finished. He also suggested an additional Rs.500 compensation for each day of delay, with a maximum limit of Rs. 50,000.

Insurance Coverage: Kunal Kamra also urged Ola to provide two types of insurance with each new electric scooter: one for the scooter itself and another specifically for servicing, the latter of which should be offered to customers at no extra charge.