‘Looking forward to visiting…’: Sam Altman plans to visit India next month as OpenAI plans Delhi office

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Aug 2025, 11:18 PM IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to visit India in September 2025 ahead of opening a Delhi office for the tech major later in 2025.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to visit India in September 2025 ahead of opening a Delhi office for the tech major later in 2025. (AP)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) major, OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Friday, 22 August 2025, announced his plans to visit India next month (September 2025) as the tech giant plans to open its first India office in Delhi, according to a social media post on X. 

The OpenAI chief also disclosed that the company plans to open its first India office in the latter part of the year 2025, as ChatGPT adoption rises in the South Asian nation. 

“We are opening our first office in India later this year! And I'm looking forward to visiting next month,” said Altman in his post. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

