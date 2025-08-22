‘Looking forward to visiting…’: Sam Altman plans to visit India next month as OpenAI plans Delhi office

Artificial Intelligence (AI) major, OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Friday, 22 August 2025, announced his plans to visit India next month (September 2025) as the tech giant plans to open its first India office in Delhi, according to a social media post on X.

The OpenAI chief also disclosed that the company plans to open its first India office in the latter part of the year 2025, as ChatGPT adoption rises in the South Asian nation.

“We are opening our first office in India later this year! And I'm looking forward to visiting next month,” said Altman in his post.