Viney Hiremath, co-founder of Loom, is a conceptually confused man after selling his tech startup for a whopping $975 million in 2023. Australian software company Atlassian bought Loom in 2023. Hiremath shared his feelings of cluelessness and insecurities in a long blog titled, 'I am rich and have no idea what to do with my life.'

“Life has been a haze this last year. After selling my company, I find myself in the totally un-relatable position of never having to work again. Everything feels like a side quest, but not in an inspiring way. I don’t have the same base desires driving me to make money or gain status. I have infinite freedom, yet I don’t know what to do with it, and, honestly, I’m not the most optimistic about life," Hiremath wrote.

Career choices Hiremath expressed how he struggled with the decision to stay back at Loom after its acquisition.

“Last March I had no idea what to do with my life. I knew that staying at the acquiring company was not it for me for the big company reasons you might suspect (lots of politics, things moved slowly, NPC coworkers, etc.), but I found it very hard to give up a $60m pay package. I had already made more money than I knew what to do with, but your mind does funny things when you start to consider numbers like this," Hiremath stated.

Elon Musk phase Two weeks after leaving the company, the Loom co-founder met many investors and robotics experts to start a robotics company. But there was a stumbling block: Hiremath did not feel motivated.

“It started to dawn on me that what I actually wanted was to look like Elon, and that is incredibly cringe. It hurts to even type this out," he added.

He also shared his experience of working with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in DOGE for four weeks. This experience made him realise the importance of urgency.

Dealing with insecurities He further apologised to his ex-girlfriend and blamed his insecurities for their breakup after “two years of unconditional love."