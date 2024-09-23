‘The future of beauty is personalized, sustainable and powered by AI’
Summary
- In an interview, L’Oréal’s global chief digital and marketing officer shares insights into the company’s extensive influencer strategy, the role of AI in product development and consumer engagement, and how the brand remains culturally relevant.
Mumbai: As the beauty industry pivots to personalization, L’Oréal, the global cosmetics leader with annual revenue exceeding $40 billion, recognizes the critical role of marketing. As the fourth-largest advertiser worldwide, the French multinational allocates around 32% of its net sales to advertising and promotions, according to Asmita Dubey, L’Oréal’s global chief digital and marketing officer. In an interview with Mint, Dubey discussed the evolving landscape of beauty marketing, sharing insights into L’Oréal’s extensive influencer strategy, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in product development and consumer engagement, and how the brand remains culturally relevant across 150-plus countries. Sustainability and digital transformation are central to L’Oréal’s mission to make beauty more accessible, inclusive, and personal. Edited excerpts: