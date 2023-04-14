Business needs to be sustainable, says Palt1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:41 PM IST
L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty company, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across all its sites by 2025, and by 2030, the company will innovate to let consumers cut by a quarter greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the use of its products compared to 2016. By 2030-end, all biobased ingredients used in its formulas and packaging materials will be traceable and come from sustainable sources, the French cosmetics maker said as part of its 2030 sustainability commitments. However, Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer, L’Oréal, and CEO of the L’Oréal Foundation said the transformation isn’t easy and is more a relentless pursuit to nudge consumers to switch to better products, enable supply chains that can support procurement of natural and sustainable raw materials and ensure users are willing to pay for such products. Edited excerpts: