Business needs to be sustainable, says Palt

We have ingredients that we source from India and we have challenges because they are already very impacted by climate change. We source guar (gum) from Rajasthan and it is impacted by climate change (drought). We have been able to work a lot on a sustainable sourcing programme here offering benefits to farmers. We source this for export markets. We have an advanced research facility here that does this kind of work with our sourcing and sustainability teams in Paris. Yes, we can source something, and of course, India is an interesting market. But it is about the way we want to do business everywhere we are, we have the same standards globally. And sometimes that makes it difficult because we have very high environmental standards and we apply them everywhere. Our factory in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh reached 100% carbon neutrality; our Pune factory is set to reach this goal this year.