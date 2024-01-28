 Louis Vuitton's founder Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk as richest person in the world | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Louis Vuitton's founder Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk as richest person in the world
Back Back

Louis Vuitton's founder Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk as richest person in the world

 Livemint

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, has surpassed Elon Musk to become the world's richest person.
  • Mukesh Ambani ranks 11th in the World's Richest Persons list, with a net worth of $104.4 billion. Whereas Gautam Adani is at 16th spot, having a net worth of $75.7 billion.

    • Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, speaks during a press conference (REUTERS)Premium
    Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, speaks during a press conference (REUTERS)

    Bernard Arnault, the billionaire chairman and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH, that includes brands like Louis Vuitton, is now the richest man in the world, overtaking Elon Musk.

    According to Forbes magazine, Arnault and his family's net worth soared to $207.8 billion after a $23.6 billion increase on Friday. On the other hand, the net worth of Tesla's CEO stood at $204.5 billion, Forbes real-time billionaires list noted.

    The market cap of LVMH reached $388.8 billion on Friday, compared to Tesla’s $586.14 billion market cap.

    Top 10 richest person in the world

    According to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, the top 10 richest people in the world are-

    • Bernard Arnault & Family ($207.6 billion)
    • Elon Musk ($204.7 billion)
    • Jeff Bezos ($181.3 billion)
    • Larry Ellison ($142.2 billion)
    • Mark Zuckerberg (139.1 billion)
    • Warren Buffett ($127.2 billion)
    • Larry Page ($127.1 billion)
    • Bill Gates ($122.9 billion)
    • Sergey Brin ($121.7 billion)
    • Steve Ballmer (118.8 billion).

    India's Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani ranks 11th in the World's Richest Persons list, with a net worth of $104.4 billion. Whereas Gautam Adani is at 16th spot, having a net worth of $75.7 billion.

    LVMH Q4 results

    Recently, LVMH posted a 10% rise in fourth-quarter sales, driven by resilient demand - including from Chinese buyers - for its high-end fashion. Sales at the world's biggest luxury group, which owns labels, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany, came to nearly 24 billion euros ($26 billion) in the final three months of the year.

    Sales at LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, which includes its largest labels, Vuitton and Dior, climbed 9% during the quarter, just below expectations for 10% growth.

    LVMH also posted sales growth in perfumes, cosmetics, watches, and jewelry, with wines and spirits being the only unit to shrink, down 4% for the full year.

    LVMH said its champagne operations, led by Moet Hennessy, grew but that cognac was hurt by a return to post-Covid normalcy in China and the United States.

    In the annual general meeting, Arnault, 74, announced that his sons Alexandre, 31, and Frederic, 29, will be put forward to shareholders to join the board.

    Tesla shares tumble

    Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Tesla shares tumbled over 12% on Thursday after CEO Elon Musk warned sales growth would slow this year. Tesla's stock suffered its sharpest intraday percentage loss in more than a year, with $80 billion in market value wiped out on Thursday. That pushed its market capitalization loss for the month to about $210 billion.

    Tesla generated $25.2 billion in revenue, less than the $25.9 billion predicted by Wall Street in the fourth quarter of 2023.

    Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

    Related Premium Stories
    Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
    More Less
    Published: 28 Jan 2024, 06:34 AM IST
    Next Story footLogo
    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue
    Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App