Louis Vuitton's founder Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk as richest person in the world
Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, has surpassed Elon Musk to become the world's richest person.
Mukesh Ambani ranks 11th in the World's Richest Persons list, with a net worth of $104.4 billion. Whereas Gautam Adani is at 16th spot, having a net worth of $75.7 billion.
Bernard Arnault, the billionaire chairman and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH, that includes brands like Louis Vuitton, is now the richest man in the world, overtaking Elon Musk.
