Lovable Elon pulls a fast one

You have to love the temerity of Elon Musk.
He took to one of his companies, X, formerly known as Twitter, to lay out his requirements to the board of another, Tesla, for the new pay package he would like to receive.
His last package, in 2018, was worth $55 billion and is still subject to lawsuits by ungrateful shareholders who participated in a windfall none could have anticipated, the company’s market cap rising tenfold in six years.
But things are different now, thanks to the still-unfulfilled promise of Tesla’s now-towering market value. Mr. Musk says he needs his personal stake raised from 13% to 25% to make sure the artificial-intelligence wonders he’s about to conjure don’t fall into the wrong hands, presumably through hostile takeover or board coup.
He seems to suggest an outright award of shares or at least voting rights, not stock options, which would require him to create commensurate additional value for all shareholders before he received a dime. In essence he wants to get paid a second time for AI promises that he’s been selling to Tesla investors for years and that are already embodied in its share price.
Understand: As the biggest individual shareholder, Mr. Musk has already been compensated in advance for these commitments, including a fully self-driving car, including gushing high-margin software profits, etc., which he has yet to fulfill. In fact, he just got done telling shareholders they should forgo current profits on car sales for more-lucrative software sales down the road. His biggest Wall Street cheerleader, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, in a formal report, cites these future AI profits as justification for the price investors are already paying for the shares.
Unlike many investors who are holding on to their shares in hopes of the promised next windfall, Mr. Musk has cashed out a large number to buy Twitter. Yet now he wants to be compensated all over again for the magic beans he has yet to deliver.
Unfortunately, Tesla shareholders may conclude he has them over a barrel, never mind that he points a gun at his own head. He would be a big loser if the market started treating Tesla not as the next Apple (as he encourages) but as a mere auto company. Exactly this would be likely to happen if Mr. Musk, who is not a slave, were to carry out his threat to take his AI projects to a new company he more fully controls.
A cherry on top is the suspicion that Mr. Musk here simply invents a rationale for his board, and therefore Tesla shareholders, to make him whole for the shares he squandered in buying Twitter. He says it’s about vesting more control of Tesla in his own hands to make it a safe place to pursue his artificial-intelligence and robotics ambitions.
Welcome to Chapter 23 of an inquiry this column has been conducting for more than a decade, sometimes in print, sometimes in email exchanges with readers. It concerns the Tesla bubble and Mr. Musk’s unique brand of CEO stewardship.
Here’s where I have tended to come down: Mr. Musk has conducted himself in a way that wouldn’t be tolerated of another CEO, overselling the future, all but manipulating the stock. But no company is followed more avidly by the press or by Wall Street. The pros and cons of Mr. Musk’s management are lengthily and pointillistically debated.
Not only his shareholders but the legal-political system and even society itself have issued Mr. Musk a partial exemption from the behavioral norms imposed on public-company CEOs. Witness the SEC’s toothless and barely enforced settlement of Mr. Musk’s tweeting offenses in 2018. The SEC likes to shoot the wounded after a stock market miscarriage; it doesn’t want to be the author of one. And investors still believe; for all the SEC can know, Mr. Musk is well on his way to delivering the innovations to justify a market cap that remains greater than Toyota, GM, Ford, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen combined.
But a final point. Mr. Musk is human. He’s an amazing fellow but still subject to the human reality that all dignity begins with understanding your limitations; beyond lies the realm of the jackass, about which advisers have been whispering in the ears of caesars since history began.
Mr. Musk ought to take these admonitions seriously. From concerns about his drug use to his occasional discomfitingly manic public appearances, he gives the impression of a person risking everything he might yet accomplish on some pratfall that his fans and regulators might not be able to brush off so easily.