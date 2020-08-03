Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is enjoying a spectacular run

Since then, he’s not endeared himself to everyone. Musk has come under fire for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting in early March that “coronavirus panic is dumb" and then predicting the U.S. would probably have “close to zero new cases" by the end of April. In California, where Tesla’s massive auto plant employs roughly 10,000 workers, Musk defied public health authorities in Alameda County by closing down the plant late and reopening it early, daring anyone to arrest him.