Low rates, high liquidity here to stay: Saion Mukherjee

Despite the significant recovery in Indian markets after the lockdown restrictions were eased, Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research, Nomura, said the stock market is not in a structural bull run yet. Post-pandemic, he is watching out for key themes such as the government’s policy response and impact of the reforms on the economy. Mukherjee said lower interest rates and liquidity can sustain the domestic economy, which in turn, will support market valuations. Edited excerpts from an interview: