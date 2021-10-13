‘Lower claim frequency will benefit everybody’

Our research with customers tells us that there are multiple channels through which a customer wants to buy or experience insurance today. There are segments of customers who research online and purchase online. There are segments of customers who research online but then go back to an agent and maybe negotiate a price. There’s a segment of customers who talk to a bank and buy, and there is a segment of customers who go to the motor dealership and buy. So, our view as a scale player is that we have to be present wherever the customer is, so you have to be omnichannel. Typically, people think about digital only when it comes to sourcing customers, but the entire value chain or the entire processing within the organization needs to be digitized. That’s what we are trying to do.