New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd’s joint managing director and chief executive, Jayant Acharya, expects lower raw material costs to offset the impact of declining steel prices. Furthermore, he is of the view that steel prices have bottomed out in many regions of China besides other parts of the world. The favourable price environment is leading to increased confidence in the global steel industry, he said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

What’s your view on JSW Steel’s Q1 performance amid challenges posed by declining steel prices and rising coal costs?

In Q1, JSW Steel did fairly well. Higher coal costs seen in February-March came into cost structure during Q1. Coking coal prices rose by $11 a tonne over Q4, and we were able to mitigate that through a better blend. Iron ore costs, too, were higher, but we handled it through a better product mix. Value-added component increased to 61% in our sales. Furthermore, slightly higher priced export orders booked in Q4 and executed in Q1 helped. Hence, better realizations mitigated the cost impact and Ebitda per tonne improved to ₹12,345 in the first quarter from ₹12,151 seen in Q4. Volumes fell as the channel destocked on fall in prices. Weather disruptions led to inventory build-up at ports as vessels got delayed. However, we should be able to liquidate the inventories in ensuing quarters.

India is still a good growth story. This year we expect incremental steel demand of 10-11 million tonne and overall steel demand should exceed 20-130 mt.

How will steel demand in China and pricing influence prospects of steel manufacturers, hereon?

Production in China increased but was not backed by domestic demand. Manufacturing, real estate demand were weak. Exports from China rose. However, some regions announced they will be moderating production in line with the Chinese government’s directive of capping production to last year’s (2022) levels. That means China production will continue to go down by 10 MT each month assuming it was to meet that number. This should be positive for the steel industry at large.

Prices in parts of China and the world also are likely to have bottomed out. So, a better price environment is leading to better confidence in the global steel industry. China’s economic growth has been slowing. Inflation is also low. So, some policy support, too, is expected which will be positive for the steel industry.

What trajectory are raw material prices expected to follow as we move into Q2?

Coal prices in February-March were around $346 a tonne (free on board). But our coal cost was lower at around $285 a tonne in Q1 helped by a better blend. Currently coal price is at around $230 a tonne FOB Australia and we could see a further decline of $45-50 a tonne in our coal costs. Iron-ore costs had not corrected the way we expected . However, in the second quarter we may see more correction in iron-ore prices and the same will drive further benefits. Steel prices corrected during the June quarter and some impact will also be seen in Q2, but lower input costs will offset the impact of lower steel prices. The volumes will improve as channel destocking may have taken place and steel prices have bottomed out.

What is the progress on backward integration and ramp up in the acquired mines?

We have seen 45% contributions to our iron-ore requirement during Q1 being fulfilled by captive mines. We now have 13 mines operational, of which nine are in Karnataka and four in Odisha. We have six more unexplored mines and one more coming up for BPSL (Bhushan Steel and Power), which means seven more mines will be added and many of which we would be able to operationalize within a year. We are also investing in slurry pipelines in Odisha and pallet plants to help reduce our operating costs.

How has been the traction in exports and what run rate do you expect in coming quarters?

Our exports have remained in the range of 15% in the last two quarters and we expect to maintain the same ratio of exports to total sales in the coming quarters. Our absolute numbers for exports in FY24 will be more than last year that had seen the impact of higher export duty.

How are the capacity expansions progressing?

Our expansions to 37 mt per annum capacities are on track. The 9 mt expansion from 28 mt will include 5mt at Vijayanagar, 1.5mt at BPSL. Another 1.5mt will be at Vijayanagar through the enhanced blast furnace capacities, apart from the debottlenecking of capacities at various other facilities. The BPSL 1.5 mtpa expansion will be completed by Q4. However, the 3.5mtpa BPSL that was completed earlier is ramping up now and will contribute to incremental volumes during FY24.

Of ₹20,000 crore of capex planned during FY24, we have spent around ₹4225 crore in Q1. Most of capex is being funded through internal accruals. Our net debt to equity ratio stands at 0.96x and net debt to EBITDA has improved from 3.2 times in the previous quarter to 3.14 times in Q1 in spite of ongoing capex.