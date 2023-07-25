‘Lower input cost to offset impact of low steel prices’

Coal prices in February-March were around $346 a tonne (free on board). But our coal cost was lower at around $285 a tonne in Q1 helped by a better blend. Currently coal price is at around $230 a tonne FOB Australia and we could see a further decline of $45-50 a tonne in our coal costs. Iron-ore costs had not corrected the way we expected . However, in the second quarter we may see more correction in iron-ore prices and the same will drive further benefits. Steel prices corrected during the June quarter and some impact will also be seen in Q2, but lower input costs will offset the impact of lower steel prices. The volumes will improve as channel destocking may have taken place and steel prices have bottomed out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}