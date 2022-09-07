When VC money was flowing in, uninhibited, startups were focussing on hyper growth at the cost of profitability by burning money on sales and marketing. This was not sustainable. Hopefully, now we will see a more sensible growth pattern as startups start focussing on building a durable and resilient business model. The startup ecosystem is maturing in India, and we see more startups that have scalable ideas, serving a global audience. Many people who had built successful startups are turning mentors and giving back to the system, nurturing newer players. I am long term very optimistic about the prospects of the Indian tech ecosystem, but we have to go through some short term pain.

