LS Digital restructures operations, set to expand into US
LS Digital has reorganized after integrating three agencies—Langoor Digital, F1 Studioz, and Social Panga. The new structure has six CEOs, each heading a business vertical, to drive innovation and integration across its divisions.
Mumbai: Former Blackstone managing director Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree Advisors-backed LS Digital has integrated three agencies—Langoor Digital, F1 Studioz, and Social Panga—that it acquired over the last two years. The digital business transformation (DBT) company has now unveiled a new organizational structure with six chief executives, one for each division it operates.