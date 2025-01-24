LTIMindtree Ltd appointed former Randstad Digital chief executive Venugopal Lambu as its CEO-designate on Friday, succeeding Debashis Chatterjee, the company's chief executive since it was formed in 2022.

While the country’s sixth largest information technology (IT) services company has not specified Lambu’s date of officially taking over, he has been elected as CEO for five years, with his tenure set to end in January 2030.

The former Randstad Digital executive also has been inducted into LTIMindtree’s board of directors. He will be based out of London.

This will not be Lambu’s first stint in the Mumbai-based company. He worked at Mindtree Ltd in 2020 and then with LTIMindtree until January 2023 before taking over as chief executive of Randstad Digital, a Netherlands-based digital marketing company.

“Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution providing capabilities and a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu’s home coming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and this will further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, chairman of LTIMindtree, in the company’s filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

LTIMindtree was formed after the construction-to-financial services conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Group made a hostile bid for Mindtree in 2019. L&T merged its IT services arm, L&T Infotech, with Mindtree, effective November 2022.