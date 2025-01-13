90-hour work week: Amid ongoing criticism over Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remark, Sonica Muraleedharan, the HR head for domestic operations at the company has reacted to the controversy and said that she can personally vouch for his leadership style, while calling him a leader who genuinely cares for his team’s well-being.

Subrahmanyan sparked an online outrage after his undated video advocating a 90-hour work week went viral.

In a viral video, suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays, Subrahmanyan said that "How long can you stare at your wife."

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," he added.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan

Now, defending the company's Chairman, the HR head Sonica Muraleedharan took to LinkedIn, and said that it was truly disheartening to see how the words of their MD & Chairman were taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism.

“Having been present during the internal address, I can confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks. His remarks were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn’t reflect his true intentions,” she said in a post.

The HR head further stated that Subrahmanyan treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that’s rare in today’s corporate world.

“SNS consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team. He always encourages us to embrace innovation, continuously develop our skills, and grow both personally and professionally. Despite his packed schedule, he takes the time to connect with employees and ensure their voices are heard,” Sonica Muraleedharan added.

“A caring Leader” Calling the Chairman a leader who genuinely cares for his team’s well-being, the HR head said that his visionary leadership and deep commitment to supporting his employees sets him apart as a mentor who leads by example.

“Working under his leadership has been more than just a job – it has been a transformative experience, akin to participating in a living masterclass on leadership, where every interaction imparts valuable life lessons.”

"Understand Context" Muraleedharan stated that it’s crucial to take a step back and fully understand the context and intent behind his words before rushing to judgement.

“Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it’s vital to recognize their efforts rather than misinterpret them. Instead of focusing on controversy, let’s celebrate and support leaders who empower, motivate, and elevate their teams, leaving a lasting, positive impact on the organization as a whole.”

A screenshot of LinkedIn post of Sonica Muraleedharan, the HR head for domestic operations at Larsen & Toubro (L&T),

Following his remark, Subrahmanyan's remuneration, which was 534.57 times the median remuneration of the company's employees, has also attracted attention from netizens.

Several industrialists, politicians and celebrities have reacted to the L&T Chairman's remark.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto

L&T's statement After the controversy, L&T issued a clarification saying the chairman's remarks were in the context of extraordinary efforts required for achieving extraordinary outcomes for the nation.