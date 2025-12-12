Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald to leave company amid sales slowdown, shares up over 10%

Lululemon Athletica Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Calvin McDonald is set to step down from his role as the athletic wear maker looks to ramp up their growth after wrestling with a year of slowing sales.

The company in an announcement on Thursday said that McDonald will leave the post by January 31, 2026, and it would meanwhile continue its search for the next Lululemon CEO.

“The board is conducting a comprehensive search process in partnership with a leading executive search firm to identify the company’s next CEO,” Lululemon said in an announcement.