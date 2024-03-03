Lupin Digital targets 10x growth next year: CEO Srinivasan
The company combines technology with human intervention for better outcomes and plans to increase the number of prescribing cardiologists to achieve its goal.
New Delhi: Lupin Digital Health (LDH), a digital therapeutics platform for cardiac rehabilitation, plans to increase its customer base 10 times over the next year, as it expand its presence by entering new cities and onboards new hospitals, Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO of Lupin Digital Health told Mint in an interview.