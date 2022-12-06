Lux Industries CFO Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia resigns.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in view of his decision to pursue a career opportunity outside Lux and his last working day will be 15" January, 2023," the company informed in a regulatory filing.