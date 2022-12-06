Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / People /  Lux Industries CFO Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia resigns

Lux Industries CFO Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia resigns

1 min read . 01:38 PM ISTLivemint
Lux Industries CFO Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia resigns.

  • Lux Industries CFO Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia's last working day will be 15 January 2023

Lux Industries announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia has resigned from the role. His last working day will be 15 January 2023. He took over from Ajay Kumar Patodia on 13th February, 2021.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in view of his decision to pursue a career opportunity outside Lux and his last working day will be 15" January, 2023," the company informed in a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining Lux Industries Limited, he was associated with Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, (Mumbai) as Chief Financial Officer.

Lux Industries shares were trading at 1,695.65(BSE) 1,705.50 (NSE) on December 5, 2022  

