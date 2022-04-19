LV Vaidyanathan appointed CEO Procter & Gamble India operations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vaidyanathan, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, started his careers with P&G as an intern in 1995. He comes with over 25 years of experience having worked across multiple markets including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble on Tuesday appointed LV Vaidyanathan as chief executive officer of its India operations effective 1 July 2022. Vaidyanathan succeeds Madhusudan Gopalan who is set to move to a global role.
Vaidyanathan, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, started his careers with P&G as an intern in 1995. He comes with over 25 years of experience having worked across multiple markets including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Vaidyanathan, 49, is currently leading the P&G business in Indonesia.
“Under his leadership, the Indonesian business has transformed to become value accretive for the parent company and has overtaken a formidable competitor in the market by turning around the share gap in the last four years," the company said announcing his appointment. Vaidyanathan has also served as the Chairman of Indonesia Chapter of US ASEAN Business Council.
Meanwhile, the company announced that Madhusudan Gopalan, is moving to a global role within P&G as senior vice president—grooming and oral care, P&G, Japan and Korea. Gopalan wraps up a four-year long stint in India.
P&G sells baby diapers, blades & razors, feminine care, shave prep, health care, skincare, and shampoos in India.
The company will continue the focus on our strategy which is delivering consistent results, said Vaidyanathan.
“We will raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy—product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We will continue to drive productivity improvements to fund investments in innovation and help drive balanced top-and bottom-line growth. As a focused and agile and accountable organization operating at the speed of the market, we will also aim to lead constructive disruption across the value chain in the industry," he added.
Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said Madhusudan and Vaidyanathan’s appointments are testament to the strength of Indian talent and India’s importance as a talent factory for P&G globally.
In India, P&G operates via two listed entities--Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, and Gillette India Ltd--selling brands such as Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Pantene, Olay, Oral-B, Gillette, among others. Vaidyanathan will serve as managing director of both the entities.