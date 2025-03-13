Frederic Arnault, one of the five children of LVMH chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Bernard Arnault, will become chief executive of the group's high-end Italian cashmere label Loro Piana in June, said the world's biggest luxury group. The move is part of an ongoing extensive top management reshuffle as a new generation rises through LVMH's ranks.

Frederic Arnault, who currently leads LVMH’s watches division, will replace Damien Bertrand as chief executive of Loro Piana on June 10, 2025. Bertrand is being promoted to deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton. LVMH named its new divisional leaders in a November re-jig, including his son Alexandre Arnault's return to its Paris headquarters from Tiffany & Co. in New York.

Billionaire founder Bernard Arnault's children hold top positions, with Frederic heading LVMH's watches division for the past year. While Bernard, 76, has given no indication he intends to step down, his children are closely watched for signs of moving ahead in the race to succeed him. The fresh leadership reshuffle is likely to put renewed attention on succession planning.

Frederic Arnault is also managing director of Financiere Agache, one of the holding companies through which the family controls its stake in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. As of April 15, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will become deputy CEO of Christian Dior Couture and report to Delphine Arnault.

Frederic Arnault, 30, was previously CEO of watch brand Tag Heuer and played a key role in LVMH's 10-year Formula 1 sponsorship deal, announced last year. He will join Loro Piana in March for a transition period alongside Bertrand, who oversaw a surge in growth at the label.

Loro Piana, which sells "Gift of Kings" loafers priced at 1,700 euros ($1,853) and lightweight cashmere coats at over 10,000 euros, became a symbol of the success of the fashion industry's quiet luxury trend as wealthy clients sought more discreet styles in the post-pandemic period. Frederic Arnault will report to his father's former long-time deputy, Toni Belloni, who stepped down a year ago and moved to Italy to head the group's operations there.

LVMH management rejig: All LVMH roles held by Bernard Arnault's children LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's five children have been moving up the ranks of the luxury empire. All of them hold top management roles in the company. Here's a look at all LVMH roles held by Bernard Arnault:

DELPHINE ARNAULT, 49, became chairman and CEO of fashion label Christian Dior Couture in February 2023. She was previously executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in charge of products. She has also served as deputy managing director of Christian Dior Couture, and is a member of LVMH's board of directors and the group's executive committee. Delphine graduated from French business school EDHEC and the London School of Economics.

ANTOINE ARNAULT, 47, is head of communications, image and environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH holding company Christian Dior SE. He was CEO of the upscale menswear and shoe label Berluti from 2012 and remains chairman of the label after stepping down as CEO at the start of the year. He has been chairman of Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of LVMH's board of directors. Antoine has degrees from French business school INSEAD and Canadian business school HEC Montreal.

ALEXANDRE ARNAULT, 32, became deputy CEO of LVMH's wines and spirits division, Moët Hennessy, in February. He was previously executive vice president, in charge of product, communications and industrial at Tiffany. He was also CEO of luggage-maker Rimowa, a position he held for four years starting in 2016. Alexandre has a masters degree from France's Ecole Polytechnique. He is a member of LVMH's board of directors.

