M&M on track to improve return on equity: Group CFO

The starting point of our differentiated SUV narrative is the new Thar. The key for us here is to build on our strengths. We have a lot of excitement around the next 2 products coming up as well. If you were to look at our launches over the last 3 years, many of them were not the products with core Mahindra DNA. It ventured outside of who we have been in the past. So our auto narrative is getting back to who we were. The Thar is a clear example of that, and so will be the next upcoming model, the W601 (expected to be next generation XUV500). You will see us getting back to our core strength of SUVs.