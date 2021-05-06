‘M&A key part of Cognizant’s capital allocation strategy’

We are one of the very few organizations that have actually been able to help our clients go through this digital transformation. One of the reasons I joined Cognizant is to make sure we are able to build that in a very balanced way and be able to grow and bring back the IT bellwether tag. My role is multifaceted and if we take branding as one area, we have done very well in India. We have done a lot of work in the area of campuses, improving our position significantly from where it used to be. We built back the brand of Cognizant being a magnet for skilled talent and a great place to build a career. We have been able to see a meaningful increase in our brand perception and our campus acceptance rate among all the top engineering colleges has risen to more than 80% this year, which is 10 percentage points more than what we had in 2019 and more than five percentage points more than 2020. I believe we have turned the corner in terms of our revenue growth and where the organization is headed. Our bookings and pipeline are looking very solid.