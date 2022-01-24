MAAMA: Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giant1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2022, 09:49 AM IST
- The Economist gives new name to big 5 tech giants, MAAMA:Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon
Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the five largest US tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon.
Here's Uday Kotak's take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants
He tweeted,"The Economist gives new name to big 5 tech giants, MAAMA:Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon. Anyone who understands colloquial Hindi knows there are 2 meanings of word “maama". Wonder which meaning if any, is relevant here.वोह हमारे मामा है।या हम मामा बनेंगे!."
The term ‘MAMAA’was coined by Jim Cramer who earlier coined the term ‘FAANG’ which was for Facebook, and Netflix, however in the new acronym, Netflix has been replaced with Microsoft and also Facebook with Meta, after the social media giant decided to rebrand it self.
