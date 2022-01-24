Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  MAAMA: Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giant

MAAMA: Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giant

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

  • The Economist gives new name to big 5 tech giants, MAAMA:Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the five largest US tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon.

Uday Kotak's interesting take on new acronym for the five largest US tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon.

Here's Uday Kotak's take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

Here's Uday Kotak's take on new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He tweeted,"The Economist gives new name to big 5 tech giants, MAAMA:Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon. Anyone who understands colloquial Hindi knows there are 2 meanings of word “maama". Wonder which meaning if any, is relevant here.वोह हमारे मामा है।या हम मामा बनेंगे!."

 

The term ‘MAMAA’was coined by Jim Cramer who earlier coined the term ‘FAANG’ which was for Facebook, and Netflix, however in the new acronym, Netflix has been replaced with Microsoft and also Facebook with Meta, after the social media giant decided to rebrand it self.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!