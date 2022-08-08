‘Made-in-India EV likely in 2nd half of decade’

It is a good sign that we are entering the market with new products when the market is also growing. The full product portfolio was not in the market from the beginning of the year. Last year, we launched two SUVs and end of January-February, we launched Škoda Slavia, followed by the Virtus just two months ago. We are gaining market share. We’ve been depending on supply and demand matching, and have reached up to a 3%-plus share of the market. Our stated aspiration in the next two years to achieve 5% will still remain on track, not only with India 2.0 cars but also with our premium and luxury products. A substantial part of our portfolio is cars starting at ₹10 lakh, going up to ₹4 crore- ₹5 crore. We have a product portfolio through fully built-up (FBU) or through parts and components manufacturing at Aurangabad. The complete portfolio will help us achieve our aspirations and look beyond. In our strategy, Škoda has been the frontrunner.

