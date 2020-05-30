Madhu Kapur and family give up as Yes Bank promoters

The move by Kapur family comes almost three months after a State Bank of India-led equity consortium (formed with six other lenders) bailed out Yes bank through a Rs. 10,000 crore capital infusion at the government’s behest, which resulted in a majority stake going under SBI (48.21%) and other financial institutions. The move was aimed at keeping Yes Bank afloat after the private lender failed to raise enough equity capital to remain compliant with the central bank’s capital adequacy norms.