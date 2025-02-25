Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Reliance Industries board member and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and husband, Anand Piramal, were spotted at the Triveni Sangam taking a holy dip on the second last day of Maha Kumbh, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.
Along with the industrialist couple, other prominent people like actress Raveena Tandon and her family were also spotted taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday.
Maha Kumbh 2025 has become India's biggest festival, where nearly 60 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Mint reported earlier, citing a Uttar Pradesh government statement, that the number of people is expected to cross 65 crore by Wednesday as Maha Shivratri (February 26) will mark the end of the Maha Kumbh.
Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Janaury 12 and is set to be concluded on Wednesday, February 26 with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.