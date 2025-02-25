Reliance Industries board member and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and husband, Anand Piramal, were spotted at the Triveni Sangam taking a holy dip on the second last day of Maha Kumbh, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.

Along with the industrialist couple, other prominent people like actress Raveena Tandon and her family were also spotted taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday.

Maha Kumbh 2025 has become India's biggest festival, where nearly 60 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Mint reported earlier, citing a Uttar Pradesh government statement, that the number of people is expected to cross 65 crore by Wednesday as Maha Shivratri (February 26) will mark the end of the Maha Kumbh.